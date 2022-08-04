Feds announce $170-million to repair thousands of community homes in Windsor-Essex

The federal government has announced a $170-million plan to repair thousands of community homes in Windsor-Essex.

Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, made the announcement Thursday in Windsor.

The funding will be used for the repairs of 4,700 community homes.

The Government of Canada is investing $90 million through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), the City of Windsor is providing support through capital with $76.4 million and Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation is providing $3.6 million in capital.

The announcement was made at Fontainebleau Towers, one of over 730 buildings being renewed through the regeneration plan. The upgrades at the building at 2455 Rivard Ave. include a roof replacement, accessibility improvements, and mechanical upgrades, among others.

Fontainebleau Towers at 2455 Rivard Ave, August 4, 2022 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation Director of Corporate Services Michelle Coulis says the work will bring improvements to the units and the community.

"We have to go in and do an assessment of the properties, we have to do studies," says Coulis. "A lot of the money is earmarked for the energy efficiency and accessibility so we have to go in and do those studies to know what we'll truly need and what will make that initial impacts, a lot of our those dollars were spent there."

She says some of the funding has been allocated to the initial planning phases.

"At this point what we're looking at is the design element and the creation of tenders we have got to blow in that regards, so that's where a lot of money has been spent to date," she says. "We want to get the announcement out there before we see a shovel in the ground, we have to go out there and let our residents know what's coming so that would be our next phase."

Coulis says some of the units are 50 to 60 years old.

"What we usually do in our capital budgets is what are the emergency issues: safety, security, the mechanicals a building usually get on those capital budgets, things that will usually improve your enjoyment of the unit, are things that hold up so kitchens bathrooms and all those upgrades, there are dollars there for that," says Coulis.

The repairs have already begun and will continue to take place over the next seven years.

— with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson