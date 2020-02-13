Feds announce 170 New Jobs at Highbury Canco



LEAMINGTON — More jobs are coming to Highbury Canco in Leamington.

Federal Minister of Economic Development Melanie Joly announced Thursday morning $3.6-million in funding toward the company's expansion project which will create 170 new jobs at the plant.

Speaking on AM800's the Morning Drive, Minister Joly pointed out that Highbury Canco is quite the success story in Leamington after Heinz left the town.

"The plant is pretty much at the same capacity as it was when Heinz was there a couple of years ago," said Minister Joly.

Highbury Canco is nearing completion of its $16.8-million expansion which will make it the first food processors in Canada to use high-speed automated manufacturing technology to install state-of-the-art equipment for two new packaging and processing lines.

The new equipment has doubled production speed and reduced waste.

Highbury Canco now manufactures 11 new products.

Minister Joly says there will be spin-off effects from today's funding announcement.

"That's for new lines of products and that will be good for people working at Highbury Canco but also will be good for the Leamington region because a lot of local growers and producers will actually be selling more products to the plant and to the company."

Highbury Canco took over the plant in 2014 after Heinz left.

Highbury Canco employs 650 full-time employees and 200 seasonal workers.