Feds Announce $2B in Education Funding

The federal government is pitching in to help provinces and territories with back to school costs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $2-billion in additional funding on Wednesday, saying children must be safe in their classrooms and parents shouldn't be losing sleep over this.

The money will flow through a new fund specifically for school reopenings and there will also be $112-million to help schools in First Nations communities.

Trudeau says provinces and territories, which have sole jurisdiction over education, will have flexibility to spend the money as they see fit to bolster their efforts to ensure schools can reopen this fall as safely as possible.

In Ontario on Wednesday, the government released new guidelines for parents and educators to help prevent and manage COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.

Schools have been shut down across the country since COVID-19 started sweeping across Canada in mid-March.

— With files from The Canadian Press