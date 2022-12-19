Feds announce $3.6-million to help migrant workers know their rights

A funding announcement to support a program designed to help temporary foreign workers while they are in Canada.

Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal M-P Irek Kusmierczyk announced Monday that the Government of Canada is providing over $3.6 million in funding to Workforce WindsorEssex through the Migrant Worker Support Program.

"This is an investment that will strengthen the support network for migrant workers, help build awareness of their rights, strengthen their rights, and improve workplace conditions," he says.

The TeaMWork: Empowering Migrant Workers in the Essex, Lambton, and Kent Counties project will support over 8,000 temporary foreign workers in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, and Sarnia-Lambton.

The funding will be used to help build the capacity of local organizations that work with and support migrant workers through community activities like recreational and information sharing events, providing educational materials and other community support services.

This is one of several projects being funded through this program to help temporary foreign workers learn about and exercise their rights while they are in Canada.

Kusmierczyk says everyone deserves to work in dignity, safety and health.

"By taking real action, including through the Migrant Worker Support program, we are doing what Canadians expect of us. To work hard to ensure that they have every possible opportunity to get a job and succeed in this country and to ensure the rights of all workers, including temporary foreign workers, are protected by law," he says.

Monica Champagne, Project Lead with the TeaMWork Project, says organizations large and small have the opportunity to apply for funding to deliver programs and services.

"That will provide migrant workers with accurate information, access to services and supports, and to assist the workers in learning about and exercising their rights while working and living in Canada," she says.

In addition to supporting community-based projects, the Migrant Worker Support Program will also fund reception and referral services for temporary foreign workers as they arrive in Canada at major airports across the country.

The Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) allows employers in Canada to hire a foreign worker when no Canadians or permanent residents are available.

Interested organizations that want to learn more on the program can click here.

With files from Rob Hindi