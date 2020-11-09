Feds Announce $6-M Investment in Windsor-Essex

A $6.3-million investment from the Federal Government will help create 80 new jobs in Windsor-Essex.

The announcement will help to support the scale-up and growth of four manufacturers in Windsor-Essex: Pancap Pharma Inc., Crop Defenders Ltd., Hawk Plastics Ltd., and Whitfield Group.

Pancap Pharma which produces Pancreatic Enzyme Products (PEP), a treatment for pancreatic insufficiencies attributed to cystic fibrosis, chronic pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases is receiving $3.5-million.

President, John Mikhail says the money will be used for a new 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the city, adding 50 new skilled jobs will be created in Windsor.

"The investment that we're making will help our community with more jobs and diversification," says Mikhail. "We look forward to working with the local post-secondary institutes to help bolster the education and technical skills needed so that we can hire more people and have them join the Pharma workforce in Windsor-Essex."

Matt Urquhart is the President Hawk Plastics which manufactures injection molded custom plastic parts for the automotive sector. He says his company will receive $880,372 to expand its production facility and create 10 new manufacturing positions and maintain 20 in Tecumseh.

"It is nice to have the support of the Government of Canada through these difficult and uncertain times," he says. "This FedDev Ontario contribution will help Hawk Plastics stand as a leader in the industry through technical advancements and improve efficiencies to meet demand and reduce costs."

Whitfield Group, which does repairs and engineering changes, hard facing and laser heat treatment of plastic injection, die cast, and stamping tools for the automotive sector, is receiving $1-million through the investment. General Manager Sean Whitfield says the money will help them stay at the forefront of their techniques.

"We needed to expand our manufacturing space, increase production cells and upgrade current manufacturing equipment," he says. "This program came along at a perfect time and has helped us expedite this growth. This increase in business will add at least nine new manufacturing jobs in Essex County and most of this repayable funding will be spent with Ontario businesses."

The announcement was made Monday morning by Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk and Melanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario.