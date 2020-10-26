Feds Approve $10.7-M in Flood Mitigation Funding for Tecumseh

Tecumseh has received $10.7-million from the federal government's Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

The money will help construct new pumping stations and update existing infrastructure as part of the town's $27-million flood mitigation plan, according to MP Irek Kusmierczyk.

The Liberal representative for Windsor-Tecumseh joined Mayor Gary McNamara for the announcement at the town's Public Works building at the corner of Lacasse and Tecumseh Road Monday.

Kusmierczyk says both Windsor and Tecumseh are working hard to avoid another flooding disaster like the one seen in August of 2017.

"We had hundreds of millions of dollars in damage, so this investment is going to go a long way in getting us to the day when flooding in Windsor-Tecumseh is history," he says.

McNamara identified the funding as the town's number one priority, according to Kusmierczyk.

"It was just something that we had set out to do on the very first day when I got into office," he says. "This is a very good day and it's very satisfying. I'm confident there will be other such days coming as well."

He says the town helped him make a strong case for the funding and it paid off.

"It really represents tremendous teamwork with Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara and his incredible team," says Kusmierczyk. "It's something that I'm absolutely proud of."

Kusmierczyk says Windsor already received $32-million from Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, making the total investment in Windsor-Tecumseh $43-million.