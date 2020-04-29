Feds Approve Aid for Canadian Students During COVID-19 Pandemic

Help is on the way for Canadian students facing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House of Commons passed the Canada Emergency Student Benefit Wednesday afternoon.

Under the new bill, post-secondary students and recent graduates who do not qualify for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit will receive $1,250 per month from May through August.

Students with dependants and with permanent disabilities will get $1,750 under the program.

A Canada Student Service Grant has also been launched.

"If you can't find a job this summer but want to contribute in the fight against COVID-19, we're going to make sure you have support too. Students helping in the fight against COVID-19 this summer will soon be eligible for $1000-$5000 through the ... Grant for volunteer hours," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at his daily news conference Wednesday.

The aid package includes additional Canada Student Grants for low to middle-income students for the upcoming academic school year.

More than 760,000 students could be eligible for the benefit at an estimated cost of $1.9 billion over the next two years.

Trudeau also announced the suspension of restrictions that prohibit foreign students from working more than 20 hours per week.

Complete details on these measures can be found at www.canada.ca.