Feds call foreign interference inquiry with all-party support

OTTAWA - The federal government has tapped a Quebec judge to head a public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference in Canada's affairs.

Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the probe will examine meddling by China, Russia and other foreign states and non-state actors.

LeBlanc, who is also the minister of public safety, says Quebec Court of Appeal Justice Marie-Josee Hogue will lead the probe starting Sept. 18.

She will have access to cabinet documents and any secure records she deems necessary to look at allegations of foreign interference in the last two federal elections.

An interim report is due by the end of February and a final report by the end of December 2024.

Opposition parties have been demanding a public inquiry for months over allegations the Liberals failed to properly monitor and respond to attempted meddling by Beijing, though officials say Canada maintained the overall integrity of the 2019 and 2021 elections.