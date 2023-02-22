Feds commit $12.5-million to find ways to stop invasive species from entering Great Lakes

The federal government has announced funding aimed at combating the spread of invasive aquatic species in the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River region.

Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra was in Windsor Wednesday to announce $12.5-million in funding to launch the Ballast Water Innovation Program as part of Canada's Oceans Protection Plan.

The program, a component of the government's efforts to advance the implementation and enforcement of the 2021 Ballast Water Regulations, will play a role in further reducing the spread of aquatic invasive species by investing in innovative solutions to ballast water management.

Ballast water allows vessels to operate safely, as the water adds weight so the vessel floats at the right depth and stays level and stable. Ballast water can be taken on board or released when a vessel needs to be stabilized, like when cargo is unloaded or loaded at ports or there is bad weather.

However, when ballast water is taken on from other regions and then released elsewhere, it can accidentally introduce and spread aquatic invasive species and pathogens into Canadian waters which impacts the eco-system.

Minister Alghabra says releasing ballast water can introduce and spread invasive species that can harm native species, degrade local environments, impact fisheries and even disrupt the infrastructure we rely on everyday.

Alghabra says the zebra mussel entered the Great Lakes through ballast water.

"It causes almost $250-million in costs on the Great Lakes every year in Ontario alone. This species threatens key infrastructure like power stations, water treatment plants, and regularly damages commercial vessels and personal watercraft," he says.

Alghabra says this will program will fund research projects that ensure ballast water management systems are optimized for unique water environments in the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence regions.

"By addressing invasive species in our waters, we can better protect and restore our marine eco-system, while strengthening our economy from coast-to-coast-to-coast,:" he adds.

Evidence shows that ballast water management systems are an effective solution in the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence region. However, technical challenges caused by unique water conditions, such as cooler temperatures and heavy sedimentation rates, can pose a challenge to ballast water management systems in the region.

Transport Canada is now accepting applications for research funding from Canadian vessel owners and operators, Canadian Port Authorities, not-for-profit organizations, public sector organizations, and academia until May 10, 2023.

Approved projects are expected to begin in 2023.

With files from Rob Hindi