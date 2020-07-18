Feds Deny Permission for Blue Jays to Play in Toronto

Plans for the Blue Jays to play a shortened MLB season in Toronto have been denied by the federal government.

Reports from the Associated Press Saturday began to circulate and have since been confirmed by TSN. The team had been cleared by the city and the province to allow players to travel to and from the U.S., which remains a COVID-19 hotspot.

In order to travel the MLB needed an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days.

The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel until at least Aug. 21.

TSN's Scott Mitchell says the team will now likely play out of its minor league facility in Buffalo, NY.

The Blue Jays are scheduled to start the season July 24 at Tampa Bay — their home opener was set five days later against Washington.

Players had already received an exemption for summer camp stipulating players would isolate in the hotel attached to Rogers Centre and create a quarantine environment.

Players are not allowed to leave the stadium or hotel and would face fines of up to $750,000 Canadian and up to six months in jail if they broke quarantine.