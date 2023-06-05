Feds providing $1.5M for increased security at Pride events across Canada

The federal government will be providing $1.5 million to Pride organizations across the country for increased security measures at parades and other events this year, CTV News has learned.

The funding, to be announced by Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien later today, is being provided to Fierté Canada Pride to distribute to local event organizers who apply for assistance.

In mid-May, the national association of Canadian Pride organizations sent the federal government an "emergency funding proposal" asking for $1.5 million to help cover increased safety and security costs, stemming from concerns over a rise in anti-LGBTQ2S+ hate, violence, and threats.

"Every day, we witness attacks in person at events and online targeting community leaders, event organizers, elected representatives, venues, artists and performers, families and young people," reads Fierté Canada Pride's proposal.

This funding will go towards expenses related to:

- Vehicle and crowd control;

- Barricades and fencing;

- Municipal emergency service costs;

- Paid-duty police or private security;

- Training for staff and volunteers; and

- Safety gear such as high-visibility vests and radios.

This one-time emergency funding allocation will be coming from an equality-focused program within Ien's department, and fits into the federal government's LGBTQ2S+ "Action Plan" unveiled last August.

The funding, sources tell CTV News, will be allocated to festivals that seek it, based on their size.

For example, large Pride events such as those in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver will be pitching for their share of a $750,000 budget, while another $600,000 would be divided up between medium-sized festivals in cities such as Calgary, Ottawa, and Halifax, as well as Pride events in smaller locations.