Feds to Lift 14-Day Quarantine Requirement for Fully Vaccinated Canadian Travellers

The federal government is set to announce Wednesday that fully vaccinated Canadian travellers will no longer need to spend 14 days in quarantine upon arriving home.

A federal source familiar with the policy says the change will go into effect in early July.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss a policy decision that has yet to be made public.

It will apply to Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have had a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Affected travellers will be required to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival in Canada, and remain in isolation until the test comes back negative.

The government will also eliminate the need for fully vaccinated Canadian air travellers to spend three days quarantining in an authorized hotel upon arriving in the country.

Meanwhile, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, asking him to speak with U.S. President Joe Biden about the issue of getting COVID-19 vaccines from Michigan, when the two see each other at the G7 Leaders Summit in the U.K.