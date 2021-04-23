Feds to Replace Mary and Henry Bibb Plaque in Sandwich Town

A stolen plaque honouring one of the most influential couples of African decent of their time will be replaced.

The memorial to Mary and Henry Bibb was stolen from a Sandwich Town park sometime on or before March 26.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk announced the federal government will foot the bill for a replacement plaque Thursday.

The City of Windsor recently restored the plaque in February for Black History Month, while also announcing that its home at Mackenzie Hall Park would be renamed to Mary E. Bibb Park.

In a release, the Liberal MP announced the plaque will be replaced this summer.