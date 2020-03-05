Feedback Gathered as City Looks to Regulate Short-Term Rental Market

The City of Windsor is gathering information on the short-term rental industry, with a report being developed on potential regulations for the sector.

The city hosted an open house Wednesday night at the Downtown Windsor Aquatic Centre to gather public feedback about the industry and proposed regulations.

Jim St. Louis and his wife have been operating a short-term rental property with Airbnb for a year-and-a-half.

He attended the information sessions to tell the positive side of the industry because he feels the short-term rental sector has been given a bad rap.

St. Louis says his experience with Airbnb has been fantastic.

"We kind of started out sort of by accident, not really thinking it would be a viable business, but it's really turned into something that people gravitate to and people enjoy," he says.

The city does not currently have any regulations for the short-term rental sector.

St. Louis says he has no concerns with the city regulating the industry.

"The City of Windsor is now currently collecting occupancy tax from short-term rentals, so the city is already collecting a fee from us and that's okay with me," he says. "If they have some sort of licensing I encourage it to a point."

St. Louis adds that he doesn't necessarily agree that government should be involved in private businesses, but if it has to do with safety, he's all for it.

Short-term rentals include Airbnb, Vrbo and HomeAway.

A report on potential regulations for the sector is expected to be presented to Windsor City Council sometime in the fall.