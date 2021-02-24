'Feeder Four' Plants Vote 99 Per Cent in Favour of Strike Mandate

Unifor members at "Feeder Four" parts suppliers voted in a strike mandate Tuesday.

According Unifor Local 444's Twitter page, Avancez, Dakkota, HBPO and ZF/TRW voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action if a deal isn't reached with the supply companies.

President Dave Cassidy says ZF/TRW has been chosen for pattern bargaining with a goal reaching a tentative deal by March 1.

The "Feeder Four" supply parts for Windsor Assembly Plant.