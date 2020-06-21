Fees at LaSalle Boat Ramp to Resume Monday

LaSalle, Ont. will resume boat ramp fees.

Starting Monday, the town will start to collect fees at the LaSalle Boat Ramp at Gil Maure Park on Front Road at Laurier Drive.

According to the town, fees had been waived since opening on May 16 because it was uncertain if the ramp would remain open due to high water levels and the COVID-19 pandemic.

An attendant will be present to collect fees and verify passes beginning Monday and washrooms will now open and will be cleaned twice daily.

The boat ramp fees for the remainder of the 2020 season are: $13.00 daily, $100 for a season pass and $75.00 for an annual pass for seniors over 55 years old.

Credit and debit will be the only method of payment accepted.



According to the town, the ramp could still close on short notice due to overland flooding that continues in the area.



Boaters are asked to observe physical distancing guidelines at all times.