Fees Being Reinstated in Leamington

The Municipality of Leamington is notifying its residents and property owners that penalty and interest charges will soon be reinstated.

Outstanding amounts including property tax and water/wastewater bill payments will end on November 30, with interest and fees to be applied to amounts past due as of December 1.

The waiver of penalty and interest fees began March 25, 2020 to provide financial relief to residents as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the safety of the public and town employees, the municipality is offering contact-free service delivery options and is no longer accepting cash payments.