Fees Waived to Let WIFF Stage Movie Festival Along the Riverfront

City council is giving the Windsor International Film Festival a helping hand to stage an event along the riverfront.

WIFF has asked the city to waive roughly $27,000 in fees to use the Riverfront Festival Plaza from August 28 to September 12 for a drive-in festival.

Ward 3 Councillor Rino Bortolin, says council has approved the request and says despite not knowing all the details from WIFF, he's still looking forward to the event.

"Anything like this like a drive-in during the COVID conditions when they can't have their regular festival in November, you know WIFF is such a huge great community partner," he says.

In June, WIFF announced it was cancelling this year's film festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Windsor's Riverfront Festival Plaza, from Fourteen Restaurant, May 9, 2018 (by AM800's Peter Langille)

Bortolin says he's looking forward to hear the full event details.

"They're use to putting on their festival in November but when they understood that, that couldn't happen, they right away starting talking about what else we can do in the community and so really enthusiastic, really excited about it," he says.

The fee waiver is also for the Riverfront Civic Terrace and city parking lot #32.

The report to council stated "all other costs associated with the event including the installation of video and audio equipment will be the responsibility of WIFF."

WIFF has yet to release details on the drive-in event.