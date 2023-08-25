Female suspect arrested in identity theft and fraud investigation

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a woman wanted in connection to a fraud investigation.

On August 16, police issued an arrest warrant for a female suspect who allegedly opened several credit applications using another person's name, resulting in financial hardship and credit issues for the alleged victim.

As a result, a 22-year-year-old woman has been charged with fraud under $5,000, personation with intent to gain an advantage, obtaining identity information for a fraudulent offence, obtaining credit by fraud and using a credit card obtained by crime.