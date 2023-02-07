Female suspect wanted after assault lands one person in the hospital

The Windsor Police Service needs help to locate a woman wanted in connection to an aggravated assault downtown that sent one person to the hospital.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 6, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue after receiving a call that a male had been beaten.

After reviewing surveillance footage of the incident, officers determined that two suspects cornered the victim and struck him several times.

The suspects chased the victim into the building where they stole his backpack and then fled on foot.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police were able to arrest a 31-year-old male suspect a short time later and he's now charged with aggravated assault and robbery with an offensive weapon.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Teanna Logan.

The 28-year-old is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and robbery with an offensive weapon.

She is described as a white woman, approximately 5’9” tall, with a medium build and dyed long red hair.

Anyone with information on Logan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

The Windsor Police Service needs help to locate 28-year-old Teanna Logan who's wanted in connection to an aggravate assault in the 300-block of Glengarry Avenue. Feb. 7, 2023 (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)