Fentanyl and cocaine seized by police from Leamington home

OPP officers have seized suspected fentanyl and cocaine from a home in Leamington following the execution of a search warrant.

Police say members of the Leamington OPP and Essex County OPP Community Street Crimes Unit carried out the search at a residence on Mill Street East on Thursday.

According to police a quantity of stolen property was also seized, including an e-bike, optical equipment such as binoculars and an optical scope.

Total value of the recovered property and the seized drugs is approximately $11,920.

He's been held for a Show Cause hearing in Windsor court.