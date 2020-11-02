Fentanyl and Other Drugs Seized in Kingsville Raid

Four people have been arrested following a drug bust in Kingsville.

The OPP Essex County Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Stewart Street on October 30th and seized quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and hydromorphone.

Police also found a replica pistol, a set of brass knuckles and Canadian cash.

Four people, ranging in age from 37 to 54-years old from Kingsville and Leamington, face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.