Festival Plaza improvement options to be presented to city council next week

A decision on improvements to the famous stage in Festival Plaza may be made at Windsor city council next week.

Council will be presented with a report on Monday to discuss the detailed design for the Plaza.

Three canopy options for the space will be presented, all with very drastic different price tags. Option 1 for a Full-Sized Canopy, estimated at $67.2-million, would provide coverage of approximately 5,000 people standing, and includes site and canopy lighting, a water feature, landscaping, site works, and more.

Option 2, which is a 50 per cent Reduced Sized Canopy, estimated at $48.1-million, would provide coverage of approximately 2,500 people standing, and includes lighting, landscaping and site works, but wouldn't include "extra amenities" such as the water feature.

And lastly Option 3, which is recommended by administration, is No Canopy, estimated at $17.3-million. This would include site improvements, landscaping improvements such as trees being planted, a multi-function water feature, and improved connections to Riverside Drive.

Renaldo Agostino, ward 3 city councillor, says he's super excited to see where this goes.

"I think I may be the person that has used that facility more than anybody else, I've always been fascinated how we have the greatest backdrop for any stage, ever, anywhere. We have a phenomenal facility when it comes to a stage, but it's located outside of a parking lot. To me, there's so much more we could do, so I'm super excited for those changes."

He says changes are needed so that more events can be held during the day.

"What those changes are going to do is bring more events, more people, give more promoters the ability to do things downtown. We used to joke all the time, I hate seeing events that happen at Festival Plaza that go to 2 a.m., even though I'm someone who used to do that. And the only reason we used to do that is because you can't host an event there in the middle of the afternoon in the summer, you can't do it, it's like you're literally frying an egg there."

Agostino says he didn't think a canopy was the only option to provide shade, or a cooler area for those in the Plaza.

"I really didn't think that was necessary because you can do that as well with grass, you can do that as well with greenery, all you have to do is go over to Hart Plaza in Detroit and see what they've got going on there. You go to the music festivals, it's broken up into different areas. So these changes that are proposed for Festival Plaza, if council agrees with Option 3 which is what I'm supporting, will be game changing for the downtown core."

If Option 1 or Option 2 is approved by council, there will need to be an amendment to the Zoning and Official Plan By-laws as the canopy will exceed the allowed height.

If council approves Option 3, then administration will issue a Request For Proposal for consulting services to complete the detailed design. There are sufficient funds set aside for detailed design for Option 3.

Once the detailed design is complete, which will include the final project cost estimate, administration will report back to council for final funding for the project.

Council will meet on Monday, January 15 at 10 a.m.

