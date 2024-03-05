Fewer than 400 students remain suspended due to incomplete immunization records

The number of students on suspension due to incomplete immunization records continues to dwindle

As of March 5, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports 377 elementary students remain suspended from school due to incomplete immunization records.

On March 1, 860 students were suspended from school for not meeting the requirements under the Immunization of School Pupils Act.

In the Fall of 2023, over 45,000 immunization records of all elementary students in Windsor and Essex County were reviewed.

The act requires public health units to maintain and review immunization records for every student attending school in Ontario.

Children remaining on school suspension will have the suspension order lifted once parents/guardians take one or more of the following actions:

- Update their child's immunization record online at immune.wechu.org (must upload proof).

- Have their child's Health Care Provider (HCP) fax missing immunization information to the WECHU @ 519-258-7288 or call 519-258-2146 ext. 1121.

- Book an appointment for their child to receive missing vaccines or obtain a valid medical exemption from their HCP. Then the child's updated immunization records need to the updated with the WECHU.

- Bring their child's immunization record and/or attend a walk-in immunization clinic at the WECHU Windsor or Leamington location. For more details, visit wechu.org/getimmunized.

Once the student's record is up to date with the WECHU, the suspension will be lifted and the student may return to school.