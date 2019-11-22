Fiat Chrysler Minivan Sales hit 15-million

The Windsor-built minivan joins icons like the Ford Model T and Volkswagen Beetle when it comes to record production runs.

A Plymouth Voyager was the first model to roll off the assembly line on November 2, 1983, 35 years later, Fiat Chrysler is announcing 15-million have been sold.

Retired CAW president Ken Lewenza told AM800's The Afternoon News the vehicle wasn't accepted as a saviour at first.

"I can recall our opposition to the minivan initially" recalls Lewenza. "When Lee Iacocca convinced us it was going to be a home run, nobody really believed it."

He says 15-million minivans sold is historic.

"It is a celebration of a vehicle that has been good for the workers, good for our community, good for our country, and quite frankly, a lifesaver for Chryslers at the time of introduction," says Lewenza.

It transformed the economy for the entire region, he added.

"The spinoff jobs and the economic wellbeing of not just the community but the country are very, very, significant. Every time we have these celebrations I like to thank the 15-million customers that bought our minivan and gave us the confidence to keep building," he says.

The Chrysler Pacifica is now the sixth generation of the minivan to be manufactured at the Windsor Assembly Plant.