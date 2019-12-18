Fiat-Chrysler, Peugeot Agree to $50-Billion Merger Deal

Fiat-Chrysler and the company that owns French car brand Peugeot have agreed to a $50-billion dollar merger deal that will create the fourth-biggest car company in the world.

The companies say the merger will save $4-billion dollars a year through shared purchasing agreements and combining technologies.

The merger creates a group with revenues of nearly $190 billion and producing 8.7 million cars a year -- just behind Toyota, Volkswagen and the Renault-Nissan alliance.

No plants will be closed under the deal, the companies said. Savings will be achieved by sharing investments in vehicle platforms, engines and new technology, while leveraging scale on purchasing.

But the executives also said there would be cuts. Decisions on where those will come will be made after the deal closes.

(AM800 File Photo)

The companies said in a joint statement the new group will be led by PSA's cost-cutting CEO Carlo Tavares, with Fiat Chrysler's chairman John Elkann as chairman of the merged company. Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley will stay on, but it was not announced in what capacity.

The deal announced Wednesday is expected close in the next 12 to 15 months.

The deal, which was unveiled in October, was announced as a 50-50 merger, but PSA has one extra seat at the board and Tavares at the helm, giving the French carmaker the upper hand in daily management.

There's no word yet on what the new company will be called.



With files from the Canadian Press and the Associated Press