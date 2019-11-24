Fiat Chrysler Vehicle Haulers Ratify New Deal

A new contract between workers with Automotive Transport Systems and Fiat Chrysler is now official.

Around 40 Unifor Local 444 members voted 90 percent in favour of a new four year deal at the union's hall on Turner Road Sunday.

Local President Dave Cassidy says workers will see a 5 percent wage increase over the life of the contract with an $8.4-million investment in new equipment.

Cassidy tells CTV Windsor the investment show's FCA's committed to ATS workers long-term.

The company transports vehicles for Fiat's Windsor Assembly plant, but is not associated with the 300 Unifor Local 444 members in the Fiat Chrysler Automotive Transport Division.

Those workers are still in limbo after FCA announced plans to eliminate ground transport services at the Windsor Assembly Plant back in March.

— with files from CTV Windsor's Ricardo Veneza.