Fifth candidate joins Windsor's mayoral race

There are now five candidates seeking the mayor's seat in Windsor.

43-year-old Aaron Day is the latest to file his nomination papers.

The school bus driver says it's his first time running for municipal politics and says he's always had an interest in helping people.

Day says his campaign will focus on The Charter of Rights and Freedoms and what it means to be a Canadian.

It will also focus on education, infrastructure and housing.

He feels he can solve problems and find solutions.

"I like to look into our education system because listening to the kids on the bus, you learn a lot of things just listening to them and we talk a lot about our future in EV and every where else but we don't talk a lot about our children because to me that's our future," he says.

Day believes he has a good understanding on how things work.

"I think I have the resources myself or the people around me that I can confined in for answers and try to find good solutions for problems that we have," says Day.

Day is up against current mayor Drew Dilkens, current ward 4 councillor Chris Holt, Benjamin Danyluk and Ernie Lamont.

Candidates have until this Friday to file their nomination papers for October's municipal election.