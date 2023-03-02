Fifth suspect arrested in connection to Glengarry Avenue assault case

The Windsor Police Service has arrested the fifth suspect wanted in connection to an assault in the Glengarry Avenue area.

Police say William James Deans was arrested Wednesday evening in the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue.

The 52-year-old Dean was wanted on charges of aggravated assault with an offensive weapon, two counts of robbery, uttering death threats, and failure to comply with a release order.

On Feb. 6, 2023, the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after a 42-year-old man was severely beaten in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

Police say five suspects forced their way into an apartment, beat a male victim with a metal object and robbed two other victims of their personal items.

The four other suspects wanted in the case were previously arrested and charged.