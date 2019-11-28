Fifty Bricks of Cocaine Nabbed at the Border

A massive seizure of cocaine at the border has landed a Toronto area man in hot water.

Canada Border Services Agency pulled a transport truck into secondary inspection at the Bluewater Bridge on Monday, November 18, 2019.

Officers found inconsistencies in the weight of some of the packages and uncovered 50 bricks of suspected cocaine.

The total weight of the narcotics was 50 kilograms, valued at about $2.5-million.

The RCMP have charged a 52-year-old Markham man who was driving the truck with importing a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Guo Bing Zhao has been remanded in custody for a court date in December.