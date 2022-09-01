Fight Like Mason wants Windsor-Essex to 'go gold' in September

The Fight Like Mason Foundation is asking you to Go Gold as part of childhood cancer awareness month.

The colour gold represents childhood cancer and Fight Like Mason has several initiatives during September to raise funds and awareness in the fight against the disease.

One initiative is the Gold Hair Dudes Care Challenge on Saturday, Sept. 18. People who register for the challenge will raise funds and dye their hair in support of the foundation. AM800's own Dan MacDonald is registered and raising funds for the Gold Hair Dudes Car Challenge. Click here to support his fundraising effort.

AM800's Dan MacDonald is registered for the Gold Hair Dudes Care Challenge on Saturday, Sept. 18. He's collecting pledges as part of the Fight Like Mason Foundation fundraiser. (Image courtesy of the Fight Like Mason Foundation)

There is also the Fight Like Mason lawn sign campaign. A $30 donation, $1 for every day in September, will get you a black and gold lawn sign in support of the campaign.

Click here to find more information on the various campaigns organized by the Fight Like Mason Foundation.

The Fight Like Mason Foundation was founded by Chantelle Bacon and Iain Macri, parents of Mason Bacon-Macri.

Mason was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of childhood cancer, on May 4, 2015 at the age of 2.

He ultimately passed away, June 27, 2016 at just 4-years-old.

Chantelle Bacon says their biggest thing is letting people know that childhood cancer is not rare.

"We have around 20 to 30 kids a year in Windsor-Essex who are on treatment. This year alone we've had seven relapses and that's not including the ones that are newly diagnosed, so it's very important to raise awareness," she says.

Bacon says everything raised goes to research programs, funding for high mortality cancer research.

"Only four per cent of government funding goes to childhood cancer and childhood cancer is a big umbrella full of 100 different types of cancers," she says. "If it is something high risk like Mason had, you only had 0.4 per cent go toward that, so our mission is to make sure these high mortality cancers and relapse cancers have a better chance.

Thursday morning, the City of Windsor raised the Fight Like Mason flag at Charles Clark Square as part of childhood cancer awareness month. The Town of Amherstburg will hold a similar flag raising ceremony on Sept. 2.

Windsor Regional Hospital will also show their support with the temporary changing of their outdoor post banners to gold ones, expected to be up by the end of the first week of September.