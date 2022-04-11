FINA World Championships team announced

Swimming Canada has named its team of competitors for the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary this summer.

LaSalle's Kylie Masse will lead a contingent of 18 female and 14 male athletes.

Masse won all three backstroke events and the 50-metre butterfly at Trials.

She's the two-time defending world champ in the 100-metre backstroke and is also among those nominated to the Commonwealth Games team later this month where she hold the titles in the 100 and 200-metre backstrokes.

The FINA World Championships open on June 18.