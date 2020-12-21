Final College Football Playoff Rankings Announced
The U.S. College Football Playoff semifinals are set.
The CFP announced its final rankings during Selection Sunday, and Alabama retained the top spot.
The top-ranked Crimson Tide will meet fourth-ranked Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl.
That game is being moved to Arlington, Texas due to COVID-19 restrictions in Pasadena, California.
Second-ranked Clemson will clash with third-ranked Ohio State in the other semifinal at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.
The winners will square off in the CFP National Championship on January 11 in Miami.
Texas A&M finished just outside the top-four spots at number-five despite ending the season 8-and-1.
With files from the Associated Press