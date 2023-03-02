Final day of local printing for the Windsor Star draws closer

Friday is the final day for The Windsor Star to be printed in the city.

It was announced back at the end of January that as of March 3, there would no longer be a daily newspaper printed in Windsor.

On Monday, Unifor Local 517-G president Colin Brian gave a presentation to Windsor city council on behalf of the workers which led to council endorsing sending a letter to Postmedia asking them to reverse their decision.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Brian says he worked his final shift last Friday before speaking to council.

He says it's been a tough week, and reflecting on the speed of the decline of print even tougher.

"If I was going to have this conversation 20 years down the road 20 years ago, it would've been met with a chuckle because at that time we were printing 75,000 to 85,000 papers a day. The decline was really fast, it was shockingly fast, how fast we went in the span of my career alone. Just the drop off because of the digital media giants," he said.

When reflecting on what he'll miss most, and who he's thinking about this week, Brian says it's the long time members who've been working together for a long time.

"Being lucky enough to work in the same workplace and industry for so long is another thing. You think that when you go that long it's a dream to just retire from the one job, we've had so many members lucky enough to do that in their lifetime because of the industry that we're in, and now that's just drastically changed real fast."

Brian says one of the saving graces is that Postmedia has been amicable in trying to find a deal with the University of Windsor's Leddy Library to make sure that the Windsor Star archives are saved and preserved.

He adds the history of the paper since it began in 1918 is basically all there.

"So if they needed stock footage of something it's something they could call up and they would have an archivist go and retrieve something so that they could go and use it as a photo or write up in the newspaper itself. On top of that all of the film negatives, pictures themselves, probably even pictures that never even made it to print possibly," Brian said.

The printing work at the Windsor Starway Production Plant has been transferred to a Toronto printer, with papers being shipped to the Windsor market and the inserting work going to a plant in London.

- with files from AM800's The Shift