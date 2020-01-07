Final Night for Bright Lights Windsor in Jackson Park

Tuesday night is the final night to take advantage of this year's Bright Lights Festival in Windsor.

The event wraps up at Jackson Park this evening at 10pm and then tear down will begin on Wednesday.

Windsor Events Initiatives Co-ordinator, Michelle Staadegaard says there appears to have been a steady flow of visitors to the park over the past four weeks.

Although it is difficult to come up with final attendance numbers because tickets aren't sold, she says there were 12,000 rides on the train itself— about the same as the previous year.

While there wasn't a lot of snow, Staadegaard says that could be a good thing.

"We found people came out when it was really warm out because it was just an easy way of walking around. You didn't have to dress in too many layers, everybody enjoyed that part of it. Obviously there would be a lot more magic if we had the snow but it didn't seem to hurt the numbers with people just enjoying the scenery itself," she says.

About 100,000 people attended the 2018-19 festival.

Staadegaard says the vendors at the festival are pleased.

"They find that it has been a good steady flow all throughout the week and on the weekends. Our 'WE Made It' holiday market was happening on every weekend and we also had some food and beverage vendors throughout the week," she says.

Now that this year's event is ending, Staadegaard says the city wants to hear from people who attended the festival.

"We are also looking for feedback from everybody that has gone to the event itself. So if you go on BrightLightsWindsor.ca, you can fill out our survey and we would love your response, it is asking how the event went, how your experience was and also how we can improve for future years."

CLICK HERE to take the Bright Lights survey.

After the initial capital investment to buy the lights, it costs the city about $300,000 a year to operate the month-long festival.