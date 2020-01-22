Final Plans Approved for New Amherstburg High School

The final pieces are being put in place for a new high school in Amherstburg.

On Tuesday night, trustees with the Greater Essex County District School Board approved the plans for the new $24-million school, set on 15-acres at the corner of Simcoe, Fryer and Victoria St.

The build is missing three aspects which were originally included — a third gym, an automotive shop and two classrooms for alternative learning.

Trustee Ron LeClair says the board plans to tender those portions out separately and, if the price is right, add them back into the project. But he's also confident the board will find the funding to bring back some, if not all, missing elements.