Final Plans Approved for New Amherstburg High School
The final pieces are being put in place for a new high school in Amherstburg.
On Tuesday night, trustees with the Greater Essex County District School Board approved the plans for the new $24-million school, set on 15-acres at the corner of Simcoe, Fryer and Victoria St.
The build is missing three aspects which were originally included — a third gym, an automotive shop and two classrooms for alternative learning.
Trustee Ron LeClair says the board plans to tender those portions out separately and, if the price is right, add them back into the project. But he's also confident the board will find the funding to bring back some, if not all, missing elements.
LeClair says, with changing technologies, building an auto shop could be pricey.
"The automotive is a really complicated piece now as we move forward and possibly transition to different sources of engines," he points out. "At the moment we're still using internal combustion engines, so I want to see that remain. Obviously, if there's any changes, we can transition as time goes on."
LeClair says the school's exterior will reflect the town's historic feel.
"They did an inventory of the old buildings in the community and the colour schemes, to try to reflect some of those colours that exist in the old architecture without actually doing a architectural build that's a 100-years-old or 200-years-old," he says.
The new school will accommodate 819 students from General Amherst High School and Western Secondary.
The board hopes to have the facility open for the 2022 school year.
Centennial Park is the location of a new high school in Amherstburg (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)