Final Push for June 27 Miracle Food Drive Underway

It's the final push for the June 27 Miracle Food Drive in Windsor-Essex.

Miracle Day is Sunday and all residents need to do to make a difference is leave non-perishable food, toiletry and personal hygiene product donations on their porch before 12 p.m.

Organizing Committee member Matt Hernandez spoke with Patty Handysides on The Afternoon News.

He says the only real concern is expired food, so he's asking residents to check dates before placing items out on the porch.

"Just think about what you'd like to eat, and if you're wondering what you should get, kids snacks and hygiene products are really on the hot list," he added.

Rain is possible Sunday, so Hernandez is asking residents to leave items under an overhang or cover them if necessary.

"This is a rain or shine event, so people will be out there grabbing that food up," he says. "Whatever you can do to help if it does end up raining would be appreciated."

More than 2-million pounds of non-perishables were collected on Miracle Day last year that helped more than 28,000 families and 120 organizations.

Hernandez says those items ran out last month.

More information on how to contribute to the event can be found on the June 27 Miracle Facebook page.