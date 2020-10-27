Final Race Weekend Brings in $40,000 in Bets

The horse racing season in Essex County has come to an end with the final race being held on Sunday at the Leamington Fairgrounds.

Lakeshore Horse Racing Association Member Tom Bain says despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the season was a success.

He says bets varied week to week but the final Sunday reached $40,000.

"Initially starting, certainly with no fans being able to attend, it was a little difficult but we ended up having a very successful season betting almost $40,000 our last day of the meet," says Bain.

He says to place a bet was different this year.

"Certainly there was a problem getting people to use their phones to bet, use their internet system to bet but we continued to get the word out there and there was an increase every Sunday," says Bain.

Bain says the association's current race deal is now expired.

"We're hoping to come up with a five year contract if possible and presently we're in negotiations right now trying to get increased funding and more importantly increased number of days that we can race," says Bain. "We feel our success to date should be rewarded."

The race season in Leamington started on August 10 and negotiations are underway with the association pushing for a five-year extension with two additional race dates.

Bain expects a decision by the end of the year.