Final submissions set at coroner's inquest into shooting death of Windsor man

Final submissions are scheduled for Thursday at the coroner's inquest into the police-involved shooting death of a Windsor man.

The inquest has been hearing testimony since Sept. 12 into the circumstances leading up to the death of Matthew Mahoney, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The jury heard Wednesday about at least six incidents where the Windsor Police Service COAST unit made contact with Mahoney.

COAST, which stands for Community Outreach and Support Team, pairs a police officer with a social worker. They work to make contact with people, particularly those with mental health issues, to connect them with various services in the community, with the ultimate goal of diverting them from a hospital emergency room or the justice system.

The inquest was told that he repeatedly declined use of their services and declined attempts to refer him to services for those with mental illness.

Final submissions are scheduled for Thursday before the five-member jury begins deliberations on recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths from occurring in similar circumstances.

The 33-year-old Mahoney was shot and killed on March 21, 2018 after a violent confrontation with police in the Dufferin Place alley, behind the McDonalds at Goyeau Street and Wyandotte Street.

Officers had been called for a report of a man carrying a butcher block with knives. Police asked him to stop but he attacked the officers instead. Police tasered the man, but it didn't stop him and then shots were fired.

One officer was stabbed during the altercation.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case, concluding the shots fired by the officers, which struck and killed Mahoney, 'were justified'.