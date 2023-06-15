Final two suspects arrested in connection to vicious assault in downtown Windsor

The Windsor Police Service has arrested the final two suspects wanted in connection to a vicious assault in the downtown core.

Police say that 22-year-old Heydar Alanuz of LaSalle turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters on June 12.

A 17-year-old male, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was also arrested on June 9.

The Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after a 26-year-old male was severely beaten near the intersection of Pelissier St. and University Ave. on May 27, an attack caught on a traffic camera video.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators arrested three individuals within days of the incident, while they continued to look for the two remaining suspects.

All five suspects have been charged with aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.