Final week for River Lights Winter Festival in Amherstburg

The final week for the River Lights Winter Festival in Amherstburg is this week.

It was set to wrap up on December 31, but the Town of Amherstburg decided to extend it for a couple more days so the final day is now January 3.

Tourism and Culture manager Anne Rota says it's been a good experience for those who have been through so far.

"We've got some things to deal with in terms of COVID-19, but being outside and the fact it spans over two parks, it's going very, very well."

Even though the Christmas rush will be over, Rota says given the favourable weather they're still expecting it to be busy.

"The weather has really cooperated, and the lights will be on until January 3rd. And we do encourage people, because you have to get out and think about your mental and physical well being. It's really the perfect place to come out."

In terms of the new features, Rota says there's a couple of things that have been attracting people.

"The big Amherstberg along the waterfront has been great for selfies and pictures. We've got of course the moose, we've got beautiful tall new reindeers where people can gather their families under there to take pictures. And our tunnel with the big believe sign because we have to believe we're going to get over this."

Rota says getting to see people and their families smiling and enjoying themselves after such a tough time means everything.



