Final weekend for horce racing at Leamington Raceway

The final weekend of horse racing at the Leamington Raceway for the season is upon us.

Tom Bain, with the Lakeshore Horse Racing Association, says they're extremely pleased with the season they've had this year.

"We almost broke our betting record again last Sunday, and had a bit of rain again. It's been tremendous, we broke our record two weeks ago for total betting. Our attendance has been high every Sunday and it's just been a fabulous season for us out there."

He says it's been so successful in fact that they've gone back to the commission to ask for more racing dates next year.

Two weeks ago they saw $46,700 bet and just last weekend the number was around $46,300, and Bain is expecting to see similar numbers this weekend.

"Our last day of the season usually sees a tremendous turnout of people. They know it's our last day of the season and if the weather's half decent we're looking for a huge crowd. And my guess is we will break the betting record again."

After not being able to host fans last year, Bain says the feedback from this season has been great.

"So many people come up to be and say hey it's great to be able to get back here outside and see people that we haven't seen for two years or more. It's such a great family atmosphere here, that you can bring the family and everyone has fun. You're able to really enjoy horse racing but enjoy some friendships also."

Since this year's event falls on Halloween, there will be events for the kids on top of the horse racing.

The first 40 kids in costume will receive treats from some of the organizers.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi