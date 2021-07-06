Final 'Windsor Hum' Report Released

A final report on the Windsor Hum has been released .

Over the past 10 years, may residents of Windsor and LaSalle have reported hearing a low-frequency noise that has long been attributed to Michigan's Zug Island.

Principal Investigator of "the hum" Dr. Colin Novak tells AM800 News, there was only one plausible source for the noise.

"The blast furnaces on Zug Island, belonging to U.S. Steel, were really the only type of noise emitter that could do that," he says. "Even then, it's still somewhat unusual but really the only plausible source and that's how we concluded."

Novak says there were discussions to continue research on the U.S. side of the border but it didn't pan out.

"At that time with the [United States] government change and the hum wasn't happening as often as it had been up until that point, I think there was a bit of a loss of interest and that's kind of where we concluded the project."

Novak believes one good thing to come out of the study, was being able to alleviate a lot of people's concerns as it relates to health.

"Of course something like the hum could be annoying, it could even disturb people's sleep or cause some anxiety, we know it wasn't something that wasn't going to be an immediate direct impact on people's health," he says. "So at least those concerns were taken away."

The investigation by the University of Western Ontario (UWO) and the University of Windsor was supported by the Canadian Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade (DFAIT).