Finance Minister projects Ontario to improve deficits over the next two years

Ontario is projected to improving deficits over the next two years after an announcement by Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy.

Despite an expected economic slow down, nearly coming to balance in two years, Ontario's fall economic outlook forecasts a deficit of just under $13-billion in this fiscal year, followed by $8-billion the following year, and a deficit of just $700 million in 2024-2025.

Government officials say a nearly $7-billion improvement in this years deficit from the spring budget is largely due to higher nominal GDP and inflation.

On Monday, changes were made to allow Ontario Disability Support Program recipients to keep more of their earnings if they work, and doubling payments to low income seniors.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Marion Overholt, Executive Director of Legal Assistance of Windsor, says the government announced they would be increasing the monthly amount an individual on ODSP can earn before their benefit is reduced from $200 to $1,000.

After that, for each dollar the ODSP recipient gets, their benefits would decrease by 25 cents and prior to this change, payments were reduced by 50 cents for each dollar earned after $200.

Overholt says this change will only benefit a very small portion of those who are on ODSP.

"The government is projected that it will impact maybe 25,000 people now, it may be another 25,000 in the future may benefit. And when we look at the total number of people who are on ODSP the cases for the last number I have are over 370,000 cases."

She says what changes she thinks would be helpful during this process, as the changes only benefit those on ODSP who have a job.

"For people who have earnings on ODSP, it's a small portion, so it's not like what they're saying is you'll be able to keep more of the earnings that you receive from a job. The government is not paying you more, they're just deducting less from those people. They're not increasing the benefit."

She says while she's happy the government is changing some policies, not everyone who collects ODSP are benefiting from the changes.

"We applaud the governments acknowledgement that there's a financial need, the question is how well have you addressed that need? And are people able to get by and cover those basic necessities, the ones who are dependent on the government for income, then how well are you looking after them?"

Earlier this year the province increased ODSP rates by five per cent as part of its election campaign, and tied any future increases to inflation, starting in January 2023.

ODSP recipients currently make about $1,227 a month if they receive the full five per cent increase. This equals roughly $60 a day, or just over $300 a week.

-with files from CTV News