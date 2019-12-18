Financial Shortfall in Holiday Program Offered by Local Children's Aid Foundation



The Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Foundation is asking for the public's help.

Manager of Public Relations and Fund Development Mike Clark says the foundation is short roughly $25,000 of its $60,000 fundraising goal for its annual Holiday Program.

The program supports area families as well as young adults during the holidays with household and personal items along with clothing and toys.

610 families will benefit from the program but close to 150 families will not be covered due to the shortfall.

"We provide a full package to families, we just don't give toys, we give gift cards for a meal, we give personal items, toys as well but we try and make a full Christmas for a family that goes without," says Clark.

He says the foundation is looking for monetary donations.

"It's approximately $300 to $350 to sponsor a family as a whole but at this time, any donations would be welcomed and that way we're able to go out and fill the gaps and purchase what we need too," says Clark.

The foundation has been hosting the Holiday Program for over 20 years.

Clark says monetary donations are needed by Christmas.

He says to donate, visit the foundation's website at www.wecaf.on.ca.

--With files from AM800's Teresinha Medeiros and Rob Hindi