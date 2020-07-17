Finau Leads Memorial, Tiger Five Back

Playing on a faster and tougher course with swirling winds, only seven players managed to break 70 during yesterday's first round at the Memorial Tournament.

Tony Finau finished the day at the top of the leaderboard with a six-under 66, one stroke ahead of Ryan Palmer, and two strokes in front of Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland.

This is the second consecutive tour event at Muirfield Village Golf Club, marking the first time in 63-years the PGA has held back-to-back tournaments on the same course.

Other notables in the clubhouse are Jon Rahm at three-under, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, and Rory McIlroy at two-under, and Tiger Woods at one-under.



with files from Associated Press