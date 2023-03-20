iHeartRadio
Fines issues following two separate drug seizures at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel


The Canada Border Services Agency has fined two travellers after two separate drug seizures at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

The CBSA reports 2,722 grams of cannabis, valued at approximately $20,142, was seized from a Canada-bound traveller on March 11.

No charges were laid but as a result of the seizure, the traveller was fined $2,000 for the importation of cannabis.

On March 12, CBSA officers seized 6 grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms) valued at $60 and 1,894 grams of cannabis valued at approximately $14,014.

No charges were laid following the seizure but the Canada-bound traveller was issued a $2,000 fine for the importation of the drugs.

Under the Cannabis Act, importation and exportation are illegal unless otherwise authorized by regulation, exemption or permit.

