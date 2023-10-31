Fire at Chatham Kent Secondary School under investigation

The cause of a fire at Chatham Kent Secondary School is under investigation.

On Monday afternoon, shortly before 2 p.m., Chatham Fire Stations #1 and #2 responded to a fire alarm call at the secondary school, located at 285 McNaughton Avenue East.

A follow up call was received from the school, reporting that there was a fire in the second floor bathroom, and that the school was evacuating.

When crews arrived, they found the fire in the bathroom and began clearing the smoke from the corridors and building.

Chatham Fire Investigators were on scene to investigate the fire which left slight fire damage to the bathroom and smoke damage to the second floor of the main building.

A damage estimate and the cause of the fire is under investigation.