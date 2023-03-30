Fire at former thrift shop was intentionally set

The Windsor Police Service is asking for help from the public to identify two suspects who are wanted in connection with a deliberately set fire in the city.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services were called to the 300-block of Giles Blvd East around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon for a fire at the former Mission thrift shop that caused between $500,000 and $1-million in damages.

Investigators say two men were seen leaving the area in a stolen U-Haul when the fire started and the truck was later located and seized as evidence.

Anyone with dashcam or surveillance cameras from that area of Giles Blvd as asked to check their footage from between noon and 12:45 p.m. for any possible suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.