Fire at Lakeshore Dance Studio Under Investigation

The investigation continues after a fire at a dance studio in Lakeshore.

Fire Chief Don Williamson says crews were called to a single storey commercial building at the corner of County Road 22 and Renaud Line just before midnight on Wednesday.

"There was extensive fire damage in one portion of the building with heavy smoke damage throughout the remainder," says Williamson.

He says the fire appears to be accidental but investigators are still trying to determine the official cause.

"On arrival crews had fire coming out of the windows on the front of the building and essentially the building is a dance studio," says Williamson.

"The business owners were very distraught but at the same time were very encouraged that they will move forward and make repairs.”

Investigators are expected to return to the scene on Friday.